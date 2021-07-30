Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.02

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.02 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 1651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

