Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €48.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.20 ($47.29).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €41.24 ($48.52) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 12-month high of €39.74 ($46.75). The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.29.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

