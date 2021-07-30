Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Lifted to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.99 target price on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

KPDCF opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.