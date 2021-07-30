Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €850.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €811.09 ($954.22).

EPA:KER opened at €760.10 ($894.24) on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €740.09.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

