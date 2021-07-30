Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY stock opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.86.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.