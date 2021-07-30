Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 66.4% in July

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. 64,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.86. Kering has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.