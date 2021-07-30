KeyCorp Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $166.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 140,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,845,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

