KeyCorp Increases Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $175.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.39. 3,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.73.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

