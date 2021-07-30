KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

MSFT stock opened at $286.50 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

