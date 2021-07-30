Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Keyera stock remained flat at $$26.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52. Keyera has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

