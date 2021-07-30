Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.27.

KRC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 534,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,907. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.77.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

