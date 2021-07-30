Kimbell Royalty Partners’ (KRP) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $12.10 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.85.

NYSE KRP opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $716.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.68%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

