Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 9,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,670,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.