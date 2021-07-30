Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,998 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $85.96 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.