Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 755,547 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $126,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Applied Materials by 3,176.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 181,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 175,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

