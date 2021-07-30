Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

