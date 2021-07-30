Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,674 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 236.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $254,589,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.