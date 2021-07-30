Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 909 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

NYSE DD opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

