Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

