Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after buying an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 637,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 34.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 135.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.