Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 91.9% in July

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

KFS stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.