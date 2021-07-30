Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €87.17 Average PT from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.17 ($103.73).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday.

FRA KGX traded up €2.36 ($2.78) during trading on Friday, reaching €91.02 ($107.08). 134,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.51.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

