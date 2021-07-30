Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KIGRY stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.