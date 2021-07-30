Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.17 ($103.73).

FRA:KGX opened at €91.02 ($107.08) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €89.51.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

