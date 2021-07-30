KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $403.00. The stock had previously closed at $319.43, but opened at $327.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. KLA shares last traded at $352.39, with a volume of 14,394 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

