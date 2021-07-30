KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Sells $74,736.96 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 12,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $74,736.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,241.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.13 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. On average, analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

