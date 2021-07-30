Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNX opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

