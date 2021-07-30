KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.46. 5,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 437,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

