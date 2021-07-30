Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the June 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 400.7 days.
KOJAF remained flat at $$24.72 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13.
Kojamo Oyj Company Profile
