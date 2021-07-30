Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the June 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 400.7 days.

KOJAF remained flat at $$24.72 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

