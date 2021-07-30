KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

