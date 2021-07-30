Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €52.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.97 ($59.96).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

