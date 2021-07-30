Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

KEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.