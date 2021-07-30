Kwikswap Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $287,584.83 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $287,584.83 and approximately $7,743.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004546 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,974,233 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

