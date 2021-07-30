L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Announces Dividend of $0.15

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

L Brands has decreased its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years.

Shares of LB stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

