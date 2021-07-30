Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.18. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$48.99, with a volume of 118,528 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.08.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 4.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

