Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.18. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$48.99, with a volume of 118,528 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.50.
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
