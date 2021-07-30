Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.