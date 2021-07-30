Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Gap Up to $59.32

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.32, but opened at $66.00. Lakeland Financial shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 6,497 shares trading hands.

LKFN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 263,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

