Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $725.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $705.00 to $725.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $697.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $9.62 on Thursday, reaching $629.25. 29,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.