Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

