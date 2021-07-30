Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNDC. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

