Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ LABP opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $452.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.