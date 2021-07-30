LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEGIF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Commerzbank upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LEG Immobilien stock remained flat at $$155.75 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $160.20.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

