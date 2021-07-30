LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

LZ opened at $36.41 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

