LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

LMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

