LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie downgraded LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

NYSE:LPL opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. LG Display has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,273,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.