Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.96

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.96 and last traded at $179.72, with a volume of 12187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after buying an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

