Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $4.31 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.53.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

