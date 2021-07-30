Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFSYY remained flat at $$19.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

