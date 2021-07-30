Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of LINC opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.