Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lincoln Electric traded as high as $139.38 and last traded at $139.26, with a volume of 746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.73.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $8,628,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

